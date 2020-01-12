XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/01/2020 - 20:50 GMT

West Ham Make Enquiry For Serie A Midfielder

 




West Ham United have been in touch with Inter in an attempt to take midfielder Roberto Gagliardini to the London Stadium.

The Hammers want to add midfielders during this month's transfer window and have been linked with a host of options.


 



They look set to lose out to Tottenham Hotspur on Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, but have zeroed in on an option in Italy.

West Ham have been in touch with Inter, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, to ask about signing Gagliardini on a loan deal.
 


The 25-year-old, who operates as a central midfielder, has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team under Antonio Conte this term.



Although interrupted by injury issues, Gagliardini has managed only 784 minutes of football in Serie A so far this season.

He has also turned out for Inter in the Champions League, completing the full 90 minutes in games against Slavia Prague and Borussia Dortmund.
 


Gagliardini, who joined Inter in 2017, is under contract with the club until 2023.
 