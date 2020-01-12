West Ham Make Enquiry For Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have been in touch with Inter in an attempt to take midfielder Roberto Gagliardini to the London Stadium.



The Hammers want to add midfielders during this month's transfer window and have been linked with a host of options.













They look set to lose out to Tottenham Hotspur on Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, but have zeroed in on an option in Italy.



West Ham have been in touch with Inter, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, to ask about signing Gagliardini on a loan deal.





The 25-year-old, who operates as a central midfielder, has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team under Antonio Conte this term.







Although interrupted by injury issues, Gagliardini has managed only 784 minutes of football in Serie A so far this season.



He has also turned out for Inter in the Champions League, completing the full 90 minutes in games against Slavia Prague and Borussia Dortmund.





Gagliardini, who joined Inter in 2017, is under contract with the club until 2023.

