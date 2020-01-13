Brentford Hitting Momentum – Former Leeds Star On Why Some Fans Are Worried

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Brentford closing the gap on the Whites has caused some fans to get worried and has stressed the importance of having more striking options at Elland Road.



Marcelo Bielsa's men slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Saturday and have now won just one of their last six league games.













Meanwhile, Brentford have put together a decent run, winning five of their last seven games, and have closed the gap with Leeds to six points, as they sit in third place.



Former Whites man Whelan believes Brentford getting closer to the Yorkshire-based club has seen some fans get frustrated and worried, with 19 games still to go in the league.





The 45-year-old also pointed out how Atdhe Nuhiu led Sheffield Wednesday to victory against Leeds coming off the bench and went on to stress the need for Bielsa to have more striking options.







"[Frustration is coming through] because people are worried now", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.



"You look at Brentford hitting momentum, going on that run.





"Now all of a sudden that little cushion that we had, that nice 12 points, is now halved, down to six and that is two wins – and you've got 19 games left.



"You need more than one striker [on the bench]. I keep saying this.



"Look at the clubs that have been promoted, look at the clubs that have options off the bench, they have goalscorers, people that go and change a game, people that go and win a game.



"Nuhiu did it today with his assist and a goal – those are the options you need.



"You need your striking options. It's goals that win you football matches."



Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways when they visit Queens Park Rangers this coming weekend, but fans will be wary of the side's poor record in London.

