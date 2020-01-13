Everton Win Race For Celtic and Rangers Target Jarrad Branthwaite

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic and Rangers have lost out in the chase for highly rated Carlisle United talent Jarrad Branthwaite, who has joined Everton.



The 17-year-old has alerted a number of clubs to his potential, including Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, with former Carlisle boss Steven Pressley recently telling the Glasgow pair that the talent is good enough to make an impact in their respective teams.











He will not though be heading north of the border and is instead heading to Everton, having put pen to paper to a two-and-a-half-year deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side.



Branthwaite is due to be slotted into Everton's Under-23s squad initially, as the Toffees take a close look at his abilities – and he is sure he can see a route through to the first team, which has been taken by Mason Holgate, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.





"The pathway is superb – that’s what made me want to join Everton", Branthwaite told the Toffees' official site.







"I’ve seen those players get their chance in the first team and do well.



"I just can’t wait to get started. Everton is a big club and I’m buzzing to be here.





"The facilities at USM Finch Farm are unbelievable. I like everything about the place", he added.



Branthwaite leaves Carlisle having made eleven appearances for the League Two side this term, but will now drop back from senior football to the Under-23s game.

