Great David Moyes Is Looking To Do This – West Ham U23 Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham Under-23s manager Dmitri Halajko is delighted that new Hammers boss David Moyes is keen on getting the youth side as close as possible to the first-team.



Having sacked Manuel Pellegrini on 17th December, West Ham, who were then just one point above the relegation zone, announced the return of Moyes as the manager of the club on the 29th.













The Hammers immediately reaped the rewards of the appointment as they went on to beat Bournemouth 4-0 in Moyes' first game in charge and won their following FA Cup game against Gillingham.



Apart from his influence on the first-team, the 56-year-old is also looking to join the West Ham Under-23s side as close to the senior side as possible, according to lead coach Halajko.





Halajko is hopeful that he can work closely with Moyes in an attempt to make the pathway to the first-team easy and smooth for the youngsters in his ranks.







“It’s been great to have the new manager try to join things up already”, Halajko told West Ham's official site.



“He was at the game last week too. I’ve been helping them out with bits and bobs when they need it, which is a great experience for me.





"And if they need a hand obviously I’m more than happy to help.



“Hopefully I can learn in the process and we can join up U23s as closely to the first-team as possible and make it a nice, smooth pathway for players moving in that direction.”



19-year-old players Jeremy Ngakia and Bernardo Rosa earned spots on West Ham's bench in their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Friday and now those in the Under-23s will be hopeful of getting chances in the first-team under Moyes.

