He Believes In Me – Everton Loanee Grateful To Schalke Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny has admitted he is glad that he decided to join Schalke on loan this season and is grateful to coach David Wagner for trusting him.



Bundesliga club Schalke signed the 22-year-old Englishman on loan from Premier League side Everton on a season-long deal in the summer.













Schalke boss Wagner, who previously managed Huddersfield Town, immediately handed Kenny a starting role, making him his preferred right-back.



The Liverpool-born defender is delighted with how things have turned out for him in Germany so far and is glad that he decided to move to Schalke.





Kenny is also thankful to Wagner for trusting him with a starting eleven role despite the youngster not being a regular starter at Everton before.







"It was extremely good for me to come here", Kenny told German magazine Kicker.



"He [Wagner] believed in me even though I hadn't played that many games before. It totally helped me."





Schalke currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga and are just seven points behind table-toppers RB Leipzig, but Kenny is not looking too far ahead.



"I want to look from game to game. The only important thing is to concentrate on the task ahead", Kenny said.



Kenny's contract with Everton lasts until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen if the Toffees have first-team plans for him next term.

