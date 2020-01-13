I Know Big Club Demands – Sunderland New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Sunderland signing Kyle Lafferty has claimed he is walking into the challenge at the Stadium of Light with his eyes wide open, knowing what is needed to play for a big club such as the Black Cats.



The former Rangers striker has been snapped up by the League One giants on a six-month deal, landing at Sunderland to add to Phil Parkinson's firepower.













The veteran striker is relishing the opportunity and admits that Sunderland are the biggest club in England he will have turned out for.



Having played for Scottish giants Rangers, Lafferty insists he knows all about the demands at a big club and revealed he would have liked to have been joining Sunderland earlier in his career.





“I am excited to sign for Sunderland because it is probably the biggest club I have played for in England”, Lafferty told Sunderland's official site.







“I know what it takes to play for a team like this. I said when Sunderland approached me that I would’ve come here at 21.



“I feel blessed and excited to get the opportunity to come here at the age of 32."





Lafferty is joining a team in form, with Sunderland having won three of their last four League One games, including a 4-0 drubbing of promotion chasing Wycombe Wanderers.

