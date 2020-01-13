I Think He’s Ready – Former Leeds Star Calls For Marcelo Bielsa To Give Talent Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes Whites youngster Ryan Edmondson is ready for first-team action and thinks if he is included in matchday squads it could keep Patrick Bamford on his toes.



Leeds currently sit second in the Championship and are just one point behind table-toppers West Brom, but their recent run of form is a cause of worry for some fans mindful of last season's late collapse.













Leeds have won just one of their last six league games and have seen Brentford close the gap over third place to six points.



Bamford's goalscoring inconsistencies have not done the Whites any favours and following Eddie Nketiah's departure, Whelan has expressed his desire for 18-year-old striker Edmondson to be given a chance.





The 45-year-old believes Edmondson is ready for first-team football and is positive that the teenager could put pressure on first-choice centre-forward Bamford.







"I think he's ready", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss against Sheffield Wednesday.



"I'd love to see Edmondson given an opportunity, even if it's just sitting on the bench and putting a bit of pressure on Patrick.





"So, if he's not doing it he knows he's going to be subbed for this young striker and, you never know, he [Edmondson] might just take his chance."



Edmondson made his Leeds' debut as a 16-year-old in the 2017/18 season, however he has yet to convince head coach Marcelo Bielsa to hand him a first team opportunity.

