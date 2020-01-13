I’m Meeting Mike Ashley – Steve Bruce On Newcastle’s Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted that the Magpies will not sign anyone in this month's transfer window for the sake of it, but has revealed that he will talk to owner Mike Ashley if he finds someone who can improve the team.



Premier League sides are working hard on adding to their squads over this month's window and Newcastle have been linked with a host of players.













They have been pushing to land former Everton winger Ademola Lookman on a loan deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, but no breakthrough has been made in talks.



And Magpies boss Bruce has insisted that the club will not bring in players in the winter transfer window just for the sake of it.





The 59-year-old, who is set to meet Ashley later this week, has revealed that he will talk to the Newcastle owner if he finds someone who can improve the team.







“I’m going to meet the owner in the next couple of days", Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle.



"He was very, very supportive in the summer.





"I will not just bring people in for the sake of it but, if there’s someone who can improve us, I’ll ask the owner the question.”



Newcastle have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis this season, with pressure growing on big money summer signing Joelinton, and attack is an area Bruce is looking to strengthen.

