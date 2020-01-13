XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



13/01/2020 - 11:54 GMT

I’m Meeting Mike Ashley – Steve Bruce On Newcastle’s Transfer Plans

 




Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted that the Magpies will not sign anyone in this month's transfer window for the sake of it, but has revealed that he will talk to owner Mike Ashley if he finds someone who can improve the team.

Premier League sides are working hard on adding to their squads over this month's window and Newcastle have been linked with a host of players.  


 



They have been pushing to land former Everton winger Ademola Lookman on a loan deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, but no breakthrough has been made in talks.

And Magpies boss Bruce has insisted that the club will not bring in players in the winter transfer window just for the sake of it.
 


The 59-year-old, who is set to meet Ashley later this week, has revealed that he will talk to the Newcastle owner if he finds someone who can improve the team.



I’m going to meet the owner in the next couple of days", Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"He was very, very supportive in the summer.
 


"I will not just bring people in for the sake of it but, if there’s someone who can improve us, I’ll ask the owner the question.

Newcastle have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis this season, with pressure growing on big money summer signing Joelinton, and attack is an area Bruce is looking to strengthen.
 