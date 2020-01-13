Jose Mourinho Unwilling To Be Drawn On Gedson Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is remaining coy on his side's push to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica and insists he is more focused on Spurs' FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough.



The Lilywhites are close to securing a 18-month loan deal for he young midfielder, with Fernandes expected to complete his medical with the club today, before joining from Benfica.













The Portuguese manager though insists that he has not been updated on the latest progress with regards to the signing and says that his focus remains on the FA Cup third round replay against the Championship side.



With any new signing being ineligible to play in the FA Cup, Mourinho insists that he is not interested in either Fernandes or anyone else at the moment.





"I am waiting for news. News can come or not. I’m more worried about Middlesbrough than the market", Mourinho said at a press conference.







"Even if you get a player you cannot play him in a replay. So in this moment I’m not interested in Gedson or any kind of player."



If Tottenham manage to bring in Fernandes he would add to Mourinho's midfield options for the second half of the season.





Fernandes has been attracting interest from Chelsea and West Ham, but Tottenham have moved ahead of the competition and will hope the young Portuguese can hit the ground running in the Premier League.

