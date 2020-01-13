League Won, Liverpool Are Starting A Dynasty – Peter Reid

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Peter Reid believes the Toffees' arch-rivals Liverpool have already won the Premier League this season and are set to start off a dynasty.



Liverpool defeated Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to set the record for the best-ever start by any club in the top five leagues in Europe at the weekend.













The Reds are currently leading the Premier League table by 14 points, with Manchester City sitting second, and have a game in hand.



While Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to officially win the league, with 17 games still remaining, former Everton and Manchester City star Reid believes the title is effectively done and dusted.





The 63-year-old pointed out how Klopp was quick to fix Liverpool's key problems and believes the Merseyside-based club are starting off a dynasty which will lead to silverware flowing their way.







"I think Manchester City, in their prime, were a great side and this is a great side", Reid said on beIN SPORTS.



"I don't like comparing. I think City won it a few times. Liverpool – they have won it.





"In my opinion, they have won the Premier League. It's an outstanding football team. It's solid.



"Klopp, when he first got there identifed the goalkeeper, he went and got Alisson.



"He identified the weakness in the centre of the defence – he got [Virgil] van Dijk.



"And the young players to come through – I think they are outstanding.



"I think this is the start of a bit of a dynasty."



Liverpool are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season, but will have another test next weekend when Manchester United visit Anfield.

