Leeds United Expecting Target To Arrive Later This Week Despite Potential Competition

Leeds United are expecting Ian Poveda to arrive at the club for talks later this week, despite interest from Italy in his services, according to The Athletic.



The Whites have been moving to sign the Manchester City winger either on a permanent transfer or a loan which will then become permanent in the summer when his Citizens deal ends.













Both director of football Victor Orta and head coach Marcelo Bielsa believe that Poveda is ready to be integrated into the first team squad and considered for Championship football.



He has not put pen to paper on a deal yet though and it has been claimed he could head to Italy for talks with other interested parties.





However, Leeds still expect Poveda to arrive later this week, with the Whites then looking to push the deal over the line.







The winger, who was demoted by Manchester City back to their Under-23s earlier this season, is viewed by Leeds as the replacement for Jack Clarke.



Clarke was recalled by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month due to a lack of playing time at Elland Road.





Poveda has made a single appearance for Manchester City at senior level.

