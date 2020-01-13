Leeds United Sweating, Waiting To Hear Back About Target After Transfer Summit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are sweating on a decision from Southampton over whether they will allow Che Adams to move to Elland Road.



The Whites have gone in with an offer for Adams, with a loan plus purchase bid slapped in, and are hopeful Southampton will let the striker leave this month.













Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl though has made clear he does not want to lose Adams' services and continues to see the striker as an important part of his squad mix.



According to LeedsLive, Hasenhuttl held a meeting with Southampton officials on Monday, with Adams likely to have been discussed.





Now Leeds are sweating on the outcome as they wait to hear how Southampton have responded to their approach for the striker.







Leeds want to learn quickly whether taking Adams to Elland Road is a realistic prospect.



The Whites got burned on deadline day in the January window last year when a swoop to sign Daniel James fell apart at the death.





Leeds will quickly switch to other options if Southampton insists that Adams will not be moving on in this month's window.

