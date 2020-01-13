Liverpool Reject Offer From Serie A Giants For 28-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian giants Roma have failed with a move to sign Xherdan Shaqiri on loan from Liverpool, according to Sky Italia.



The Giallorossi zeroed in on the 28-year-old Switzerland international to come in to fill the hole left by Nicolo Zaniolo's injury and were hopeful Liverpool might agree to play ball.













Shaqiri has struggled for playing time at Anfield in recent months and Roma asked Liverpool if they could snap him up on a loan deal.



Liverpool though made clear to the Serie A side that they have no intention of allowing Shaqiri to leave this month.





The Reds are still fighting on three fronts (the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup) and manager Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to reduce his squad depth by letting Shaqiri go.







It is unclear if Roma will try again this month, with the winger struggling for minutes at Anfield under Klopp, and potentially being attracted to a move to the Italian capital.



Shaqiri has experience of Serie A through a spell at Inter.





The attacker, who has a contract with Liverpool running until 2023, has made just ten appearances across all competitions this season for the Reds.

