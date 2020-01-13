Mutual Trust – Stuttgart Sporting Director Talks Up Relationship With Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat believes Die Roten's relationship with Liverpool helped them find a solution regarding Nathaniel Phillips' loan situation.



The German second-tier club have confirmed the return of Phillips on loan until the end of the season, with the defender briefly having returned to parent club Liverpool.













Injuries to centre-backs Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren saw the Reds recall the 22-year-old from his loan at Stuttgart towards the end of December.



Phillips made his debut for the Merseyside-based club in their FA Cup game against Everton and was then named on the bench for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, but has now returned to Germany.





Mislintat, who is delighted to have the defender back, has revealed that Stuttgart hold a good relationship with Liverpool and believes that helped the parties involved to find a solution regarding Phillips.







“We are very pleased that Nathaniel is available straight away to join our team again after his return to Liverpool", Mislintat told Stuttgart's official site.



"We have had and continue to have a very constructive dialogue that is based on mutual trust with our Liverpool counterparts.





"And this made it possible to find a solution that benefits all sides at the end of the day.”



Phillips has made nine league appearances for Stuttgart this season and will be looking to get more senior team game time under his belt.

