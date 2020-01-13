XRegister
26 October 2019

13/01/2020 - 16:15 GMT

Not Thinking About Future Yet – Everton Loanee Focused On Game Time Away From Goodison

 




Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny has insisted that he is focused on doing well on loan at Schalke and is not currently thinking about what lies ahead in the future for him.

The 22-year-old joined German Bundesliga side Schalke on a season-long loan from Premier League club Everton in the summer in order to kick on with his development.  


 



Kenny linked up with former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the German club and has been a regular starter under the 48-year-old so far this season.

With just less than six months to go before his loan contract with Schalke comes to an end, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the Englishman.
 


However, Kenny is not concerned about his future and is currently focused on continue doing well for Schalke, but has made it clear that he wants to be a starter wherever he is next season.



"We're only in January now, there are still a lot of games to be played", Kenny told German magazine Kicker.

"I'm not focusing on what lies in the future. I just want to do my job well here.
 


"I don't want to be a player on the bench. I want to play."

Kenny has made 17 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke so far this season, scoring once and assisting twice, with his side sitting fifth in the league standings.
 