X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

13/01/2020 - 20:07 GMT

Sheffield United Opposing Departure of Leeds United Target

 




Sheffield United are not ready to let Leeds United target Luke Freeman leave at present, according to the Sun.

Leeds have been linked with being keen on snapping up the attacking midfielder in this month's transfer window as they bid to strengthen their squad.


 



Sheffield United only signed Freeman last summer, adding him to the ranks from QPR, but he has received only limited playing time at Bramall Lane.

He has as a result been linked with the exit door, with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds mooted as keen admirers.
 


Despite being down the pecking order at Sheffield United though, the Blades are at present in no mood to allow him to leave.



Freeman has made just nine appearances in the Premier League for Sheffield United this season, but Blades boss Chris Wilder may want to keep hold of the midfielder in view of sufficent squad depth.

The midfielder has extensive experience in the Championship. with 163 appearances made throughout his time in the second tier.
 


All eyes will be on whether Sheffield United change their stance on Freeman before the transfer window closes this month.
 