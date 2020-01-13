Swindon and Salford Chasing Sunderland Striker Will Grigg

Follow @insidefutbol





League Two clubs Salford City and Swindon Town are interested in taking Sunderland's 28-year-old striker Will Grigg on loan, according to the Sun.



The Northern Irish international arrived at the Stadium of Light from Wigan Athletic last January for a fee in the region of £4m, with the player signing a contract until the summer of 2022.













Grigg scored four goals and provided two assists from his 18 League One appearances for Sunderland in the second half of last season.



While the 28-year-old has made 19 league appearances this season, he has been left on the bench in the Black Cats' last five games.





Sunderland confirmed the signing of former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty on a short-term deal last week and it could signal Griggs falling further down the pecking order.







While there is uncertainty regarding the centre-forward's future at the Wearside-based club, League Two sides Salford and Swindon are interested in taking him on loan.



Apart from the two English teams, Sunderland's League One rivals Blackpool also have been linked with a move for the Northern Irishman.





A switch to either Swindon or Salford would mean Grigg dropping down to League Two and it is unclear whether the striker would be keen to do so.

