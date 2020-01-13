This Aston Villa Star Better Than Any of Liverpool’s Midfielders – Former Villa Striker Makes Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Aston Villa striker Andy Gray has claimed that Villans star Jack Grealish is better than any of Liverpool's midfield players.



Grealish has caught the eyes of many since making his senior team debut for Aston Villa in 2014, coming on as a late substitute against Manchester City.













While Aston Villa slumped to relegation to the Championship in 2016, the midfielder kept his development going and went on to lead the club back to the top flight last term.



Having impressed in his first season back in the Premier League, former Aston Villa star Gray believes the 24-year-old would make any of the top six sides better, including runaway league leaders Liverpool.





The ex-Villa striker went on to claim that Grealish is better than any of Liverpool's midfielders and picked out the names of Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum in particular.







"If I was the coach of any other top six side, and I include Liverpool in this, he would make the team better", Gray explained on beIN SPORTS.



"In my opinion, he's better than any of Liverpool's midfield players.





"I think he is better than Keita, I think he is better than Wijnaldum. I do.



"Some people might say 'what!'. Yes, in my opinion, he is better than them."



Grealish has scored six goals and provided five assists from his 20 appearances in the league so far this season and Aston Villa will be banking on the midfielder to help keep the side up.

