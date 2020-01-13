This Depends On What Andrea Radrizzani Feels Now – Former Leeds United Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes the extent of the Whites' business in the transfer window this month will now depend on what owner Andrea Radrizzani is feeling following Sheffield Wednesday defeat.



Marcelo Bielsa's side were handed a 2-0 defeat by Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road at the weekend, courtesy of late goals from Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu.













With the loss on Saturday, the Whites are now winless in three games across all competitions and have won just one of their last six league games, leading some fans to worry about another late season collapse.



Ex-Peacocks star Whelan has expressed his views on club owner Radrizzani's rethinking Leeds' transfer plans and believes the extent of the business the club will do now depends on what the Italian feels after the defeat to the Owls.





Whelan does not want Leeds to 'miss a trick' in the transfer window and has urged the side to take advantage of what he believes to be the weakest Championship of recent times.







"It [how many signings we make this month] depends on after this result today how Mr Radrizzani is feeling", Whelan said after the match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"What he thought he felt last week, what he needed, and what he feels now.





"Yes, I know we've got 19 games left, but you don't want to miss a trick in this window.



"You won't have a better opportunity of getting promotion than this season. This is the weakest Championship there's been for a long time."



Leeds now face an away trip to Queens Park Rangers in the league on Saturday and fans will head to London fully aware of the Whites' poor record in the capital.

