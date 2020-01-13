This Is Why I’m Improving Game By Game – Sunderland Star Denver Hume

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland left-sided star Denver Hume believes that his game has developed since the start of the season and has no doubt about what has helped him to kick on for the Black Cats.



The academy product contributed with his first goal of the season as the Black Cats condemned Wycombe Wanderers to their fourth defeat in five matches, via a 4-0 thrashing, thus allowing Rotherham United to replace them at the top of the League One standings.













Hume clocked his sixth consecutive 90-minute outing in League One in the win and believes he has got better since the start of the season, with much of his development simply down to consistent game time.



“I have improved a lot since the start of the season", Hume told his club's official site.





“That comes with confidence and a run of games. I feel like I am improving every game and getting better all the time.”







Hume's goal against Wycombe was his first of the season and he makes no bones about the fact that hitting the back of the net at the Stadium of Light makes the experience even more special.



“You always dream of scoring at this special place and for it to contribute towards a win leaves me incredibly proud and feeling great.”





Sunderland, who have hit form, still have another three League One fixtures left to play this month, with trips to MK Dons and Tranmere Rovers, along with a visit from Doncaster Rovers, on the agenda for Phil Parkinson's men.

