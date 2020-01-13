This Leeds United Star Is Playing In False Position – Former White Addresses Need For Extra Body

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has stressed that Stuart Dallas is playing out of position and wants the Whites to sign a midfielder, or get Adam Forshaw back to fitness quickly, to allow him to move back to the wing.



The 28-year-old has started each of the Whites' 27 Championship games so far this season, occupying a number of positions, including right-back, left-back and central midfield.













The Northern Irishman, who is originally a winger, has been largely used as a full-back and wing-back this season, but occupied a position in midfield in Leeds' recent games.



Ex-Leeds forward Whelan is a fan of Dallas, but stressed he is playing out of position and feels he is playing in central midfield because of his 'honesty'.





The 45-year-old has expressed his desire for the Whites to sign a new central midfielder or get Forshaw back, and allow Dallas, who he believes is the player of the season so far, to go back on the wing.







"He's playing in a false position", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the loss against Sheffield Wednesday.



"He's not a central midfield player. He'll do a job for you because he is honest, and he does a very good job.





"But if you get a central midfielder back in – I don't know how Forshaw is, I don't know if he's going to play again this season, I've no idea what's happening with Forshaw – then you've got another winger, you've got a Dallas, who's been raiding up and down this right hand side from the beginning of the season.



"Probably my player of the season so far for Leeds United.



"So there are winger options there, but for me it's that central area [that needs another body]."



Dallas has scored three goals and provided one assist from his 27 league appearances so far this season.

