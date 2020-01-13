Wasn’t Good Enough From Me – Leeds United Talent Makes Performance Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson believes he did not hit the required standards for the Under-23s in their win away at Crewe Alexandra on Monday afternoon.



Edmondson was named in the starting eleven in the away Professional Development League encounter and clocked all 90 minutes.













Leeds ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals either side of half time by Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk.



The driving rain and heavy winds made for difficult conditions in Crewe and both sides saw their ability to create chances affected.





Leeds grabbed the win, but Edmondson was left unhappy with his performance against Crewe, crediting his team-mates for digging deep to grind out all three points.







The young striker took to social media to write: "Wasn’t good enough from me personally however the boys dug deep and we got the job done.



"Congrats to Jamie Shackleton and Pascal on the goals lads. On to Friday", Edmondson added.





Next up for Leeds is a trip to Birmingham City on Friday in the Premier League Cup, while their next Professional Development League clash is against the same opponents, at home on Monday.

