X
Inside Futbol

26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

13/01/2020 - 12:39 GMT

West Brom All Set To Sign Sweden International

 




West Brom are close to strengthening their squad by bringing in free agent Sweden international Martin Olsson.

The 31-year-old parted ways with Swansea City at the end of his contract last summer and has been linked with several clubs over the course of the last six months.


 



Olsson though looks to have found his new home and, according to Swedish daily Expressen, he is set to join Slaven Bilic's West Brom.

The defender is close to agreeing a contract with the Baggies and, if there are no hitches, could be presented as a new West Brom player soon.
 


Olsson, who has also turned out for Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, and has extensive experience of English football, will jump straight into a promotion push with West Brom.



The Sweden international has been keeping fit and sharp, and has recently been at his country's training base in Doha.

However, he left the camp early to seal a move to an unnamed club, that has now emerged as West Brom.
 


Olsson's agent is not yet willing to be drawn on where his client will go however, with Hasan Cetinkaya saying: "I have no comment at all about it."

West Brom currently sit top of the Championship table, one point clear of Leeds United.
 