West Ham Still Deciding Whether To Complete Transfer

West Ham United are still mulling over whether to complete the signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers have been looking to bring in another goalkeeper, with a £4m deal to sign shot-stopper Randolph from Middlesbrough on the cards for this month.













But the transfer has not been completed and West Ham are considering whether they should pull the trigger to sign Randolph.



They believe the experienced custodian would be ready to slot straight into action this weekend against Everton in the Premier League.





Alternatives are being considered by the Hammers, with Neil Etheridge and Declan Rudd firmly on the club's radar.







Number 1 Lukasz Fabianski suffered a hip injury in West Ham's 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United and is due to undergo a scan today.



Fabianski had hip surgery earlier this season when he missed three months of football and West Ham struggled in his absence.





Hammers boss David Moyes currently has 33-year-olds David Martin and Roberto as his senior goalkeeping options at the club.

