Would Relish Sunderland Job At Some Point – Black Cats Legend

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has admitted he is attracted to stepping into management and would relish the chance to do so at the Stadium of Light at some point in the future.



The English striker plied his trade for Sunderland for six years between 1997 and 2003 and made over 200 league appearances as he established himself as a club legend.













11 years after his Sunderland departure in the summer of 2003, Phillips, who played for the likes of Southampton, Aston Villa, West Brom and Leicester during that period, hung up his boots and entered the world of coaching.



While the 46-year-old has served as a first-team coach for Leicester, Derby County and Stoke, he is yet to take over at the helm of a club and has expressed his interest in managing Sunderland.





Phillips understands the importance of timing, but feels the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light would be 'cracking' in his first game in charge of the Black Cats, if his dream of managing them does come true.







“I’d love to try management at some point", Phillips told The Athletic.



"I keep saying, ‘at some point’, but I’m 47 this year, so I’m not getting any younger.





"It’s time. And it’s also timing; being in the right place at the right time.



"Generally, Sunderland need a lift. Whether that’s me going in at some stage, who knows… but If I was ever to get installed, that first game at the Stadium of Light would be a cracking atmosphere.



"I can’t lie. I’ve thought about that.”



Phillips might have to wait a little longer for his dream of managing Sunderland to come true as they have picked up under Phil Parkinson and sit just six points behind League One table-toppers Rotherham United as they hunt promotion.

