Brighton Fail With Offer For Ligue 1 Star, Crystal Palace Lodge Enquiry

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion have slapped in an offer for Reims left-back Hassane Kamara, while Crystal Palace have lodged an enquiry.



Kamara has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Reims and, having impressed during the first half of the season in Ligue 1, has attracted interest from both French and foreign clubs.













Reims have so far made clear that they have no intention of letting the 25-year-old move on during this month's transfer window.



That has not stopped Brighton from taking action though and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have gone in with an offer for Kamara.





The Seagulls have seen their proposal rebuffed by Reims, but they are not alone in their admiration as fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace have been in touch with the French side to ask about Kamara.







Roy Hodgson's side want to know about Kamara's situation at Reims.



The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances so far this season for Reims, picking up three bookings in the process.





A natural left-back, Kamara operated on the left side of midfield during Reims' Ligue 1 meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in September and scored as his side stunned the champions to win 2-0.

