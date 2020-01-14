Brighton Lodge Enquiry For Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion have lodged an enquiry for Brescia star Leonardo Morosini.



The Brescia man is attracting interest in this month's transfer window and has already been linked with a switch to Ascoli.













Morosini is available this month, with Brescia looking to send him out on loan until the end of the season, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Brighton have been in touch over the 24-year-old.



Ascoli want to complete a permanent move for Morosini, something Brescia are at present opposed to as they look to stay in control of his future.





The attack-minded midfielder has been out of favour at Brescia this season, clocking just 23 minutes of football in Serie A for the club.







He made 25 appearances in Serie B last term as Brescia plotted a route back to the top flight of Italian football.



Morosini, who has made a total of 113 appearances for Brescia, is under contract at the Serie A side until the summer of 2022.





Brescia are currently in the thick of a relegation scrap in Serie A and sit second bottom with 14 points from 19 games.

