26 October 2019

14/01/2020 - 10:07 GMT

Celtic Yet To Agree Deal For Target Despite Claims

 




Scottish champions Celtic are yet to reach an agreement with Bnei Yehuda for defensive midfielder Ismaila Soro, according to Sky Sports News (8:32am).

With Rangers snapping at their heels in the title race, Celtic are looking to strengthen their squad this month in order to hold off the challenge from the Gers in the second half of the campaign.


 



A striker is a priority, but Celtic are also looking at other areas of the squad and bringing in another midfielder is also on the cards for the Bhoys.

Soro has emerged as a target for Celtic and there were suggestions that they had already agreed a deal with Israeli outfit Bnei Yehuda to sign the midfielder.
 


But it has been claimed that no agreement is yet in place between the two clubs over Soro’s potential move to Scotland this month.



Celtic are interested but talks are still ongoing and no deal is still in place for Celtic to sign the 21-year-old yet.

Neil Lennon and Celtic have profited from signing in the Israeli market with Beram Kayal, Nir Bitton and Efe Ambrose all moving to Parkhead from Israeli clubs.
 


Lennon also brought in Hatem Abd-Elhamed to Celtic last summer and it remains to be seen whether Soro becomes the next player to join from an Israeli outfit.
 