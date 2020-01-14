Championship Side In Talks To Sign Leicester City Star On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship outfit Huddersfield Town are in talks with Leicester City for the signature of Andy King on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports News.



King spent the first half of the season on loan at Rangers, but barely played in Scotland and Leicester recalled him from his time at Ibrox early in January.













He is not part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans for the first team and the club are looking to send him out on loan again this month.



And the Foxes have found a taker in the Championship as Huddersfield are interested in getting their hands on King in the winter transfer window.





The Terries have opened talks with Leicester and are keen to work out an agreement to sign him on loan until the end of the season.







Having played just five times for Rangers in the first half of the season and not featuring in a game since September, the 31-year-old is keen to play more football at his next club.



King, who had loan spells at Derby and Swansea as well over the last two years, is aware that he is not going to get game time if he stays at Leicester.





He is mulling over a move to the Championship and could add to Danny Cowley's options at Huddersfield.

