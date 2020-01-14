Chelsea Not Budging On Valuation of Star Amid Continuing Inter Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are sticking to their asking price for Olivier Giroud as Inter continue to search for a breakthrough in negotiations.



Frank Lampard has indicated that he will not stand in Giroud’s way if a club can agree on a deal to sign him from Chelsea in the winter window.













Inter have an agreement in place with Giroud over a contract and have been looking to get a deal over the line with Chelsea over the past last week.



But negotiations between the two clubs have reached an impasse as Inter are not prepared to meet the €10m price tag Chelsea have slapped on the striker.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the west London club have not moved an inch away from the kind of money they want before they sanction the Frenchman’s departure.







Inter are believed to be prepared to pay half of what Chelsea are looking for as Giroud is out of contract in the summer.



The Frenchman has rejected approaches from the Premier League and France in order to move to the San Siro this month.





But for the moment, the two clubs are not any closer to reaching an agreement over a fee for his departure from Stamford Bridge.

