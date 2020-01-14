XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

14/01/2020 - 11:00 GMT

Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti Adds To Backroom Staff

 




Everton have added Mino Fulco to Carlo Ancelotti's backroom staff at Goodison Park, according to The Athletic

The experienced Italian manager is still getting his feet under the table at Everton after taking over at the club last month. 


 



He had been expected to add Fulco, and now Ancelotti's son-in-law has taken on the role of performance manager; he is expected to carry out the role which was previously occupied by Bruno Mendes under Marco Silva.

Fulco worked with Ancelotti at Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Napoli, and will slot in to boost the Italian's backroom operation as he looks to drive Everton up the Premier League standings. 
 


The 34-year-old may be Ancelotti's final addition to his backroom team, with Duncan Ferguson and Davide Ancelotti serving as assistants, while Francesco Mauri is the head of fitness.



Ancelotti has guided Everton up to eleventh place in the Premier League with a run of three wins in their last four league games.

The experienced tactician leads the Toffees to the capital this weekend where they take on David Moyes' West Ham United outfit.
 


Everton ran out 2-0 winners on their last visit to the London Stadium, with goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard.
 