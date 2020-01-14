Everton Game My Career Highlight So Far, Liverpool Talent Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips has described his Reds first-team debut against Everton in the FA Cup as the highlight of his career.



The 22-year-old, who was on loan at Stuttgart, was recalled from the German side by Liverpool towards the end of December to provide defensive cover, with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren injured.













Phillips was handed his Reds senior team debut in their FA Cup third-round tie against arch-rivals Everton, which he helped them win 1-0.



While the defender has returned to Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season, he has described the game against the Toffees as the highlight of his career.





Phillips has revealed that his whole family was in attendance at Anfield on the night and seeing the centre-back play in a Merseyside derby was a special moment for them and made them proud.







"The encounter against Everton has been the highlight of my career so far", Phillips told German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten.



"Not only because it was my debut in Liverpool's first team and we won, but also because my whole family was in the stadium.





"You have to know that my grandfather was already in "The Kop" at Anfield.



"My father, who has always supported me, is a big fan of Liverpool.



"It was a special moment for them to see me playing in the Merseyside derby. That makes us all proud."



Phillips will be now looking to get more first-team playing time at Stuttgart before the season comes to a close.

