Former Premier League Star Downplays Suggestion He Is Set To Join West Ham Backroom Staff

Former Premier League defender Alan Stubbs has denied suggestions that he is set to take up a role at West Ham and join David Moyes' backroom staff, but admits he would listen if the Scot wants to talk.



Towards the end of December, the Hammers announced former boss Moyes as the replacement for Manuel Pellegrini, who left them just one point above the relegation zone.













With West Ham currently settling into life under the Scotsman, there have been suggestions that the Irons are set to bring former Everton defender Stubbs into their backroom staff.



However, the 48-year-old has denied the speculation and has revealed that there is nothing in the reports that suggest he is set to work under Moyes at West Ham.





Despite refuting the suggestions, Stubbs has admitted that he gets on well with Moyes and would speak to the 56-year-old if there is concrete interest.







"I'd obviously have to speak to him because I really get on well with him", Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.



"I think he is a really good coach but that's where we're at, we're nothing more than that.





"If there is an interest, I'd certainly speak to him and see what's what."



Moyes is looking to move West Ham up the Premier League table and away from danger, and it remains to be seen if he wants Stubbs to help in his project at the Hammers.

