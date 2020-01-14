Hull City Yet To Receive Bid For Newcastle And West Ham Target Jarrod Bowen

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City are yet to receive a single concrete bid for Newcastle United, Leicester City, West Ham United and Aston Villa target Jarrod Bowen this month.



The 23-year-old winger is having another remarkable season at Hull, scoring 16 goals in 27 Championship appearances for the Tigers.













Several clubs in the Championship are interested in him, but it is the interest from the Premier League that has Hull worried in the winter transfer window.



Newcastle have been long term admirers of Bowen and the winger has also been watched several times by scouts from Leicester, West Ham and Aston Villa this season.





But according to The Athletic, the frequent scouting trips have yet to translate into a single concrete bid for the winger his month.







Hull have been preparing to receive offers on their table for Bowen, but not a single bid has landed yet.



Despite interest from the Premier League, it has been claimed that there are reservations about his ability to crack it at the top level.





His ability to score goals is undoubted but there are doubts whether he has the all-round game to succeed in the Premier League.



Hull’s £20m valuation of Bowen has also deterred clubs from making a bid.

