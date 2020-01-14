I Know Celtic Are Massive – Patryk Klimala Ready For Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Patryk Klimala is confident that he is ready to take on the challenge of playing for the Hoops and has set his eyes on scoring a lot of goals for the club.



The Scottish Premiership side have confirmed the signing of Klimala from Polish top-tier club Jagiellonia Bialystok on a four-and-a-half-year contract.













Having sealed the move to Celtic Park, the 21-year-old striker will now begin training with the Bhoys at Lennoxtown on Wednesday.



Delighted to have signed for Celtic, Klimala, who is aware of the massive size of the club, has expressed his desire to score a lot of goals for the side and give the fans joy.





While the Polish youngster is aware of the challenge ahead of him, he is positive that he is ready to step up to the plate and succeed at Parkhead.







“I understand how massive a club Celtic is, but I feel I’m ready for this now”, Klimala told Celtic TV.



“I’m looking forward to playing for a club with such a big history and I know Celtic are a huge club in Europe.





"I want to give fans a lot of happiness and hopefully score a lot of goals for Celtic.”



Klimala scored seven goals from his 17 league appearances for Jagiellonia Bialystok this season and the jury is out on whether he can step up and succeed in the pressure cooker atmosphere in Glasgow.

