Jurgen Klopp Told Me This – Liverpool Loanee On Words Before Exit

Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips has revealed that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp advised him to enjoy finishing the season at German giants VfB Stuttgart before he headed back to the club on loan.



The European champions recalled Phillips from his loan at German second-tier club Stuttgart towards the end of December to provide defensive cover, with centre-backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip injured.













The 22-year-old went on to start for the Reds in their FA Cup third-round tie against Everton earlier this month and was named on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, before being sent back to Stuttgart on loan this week.



Having returned to Germany, Phillips, who feels the decision makes perfect sense, has revealed that Liverpool manager Klopp advised him to enjoy his time at Stuttgart before he returned to Germany.





Phillips also lifted the lid on how the German tactician thanked him for his efforts, but feels the Reds boss had no need to as he believes he is the one who should be grateful.







"He said 'go back and enjoy it'", Phillips told German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten.



"It makes perfect sense for me to be back at VfB to accumulate game time. That was the original plan.





"Jurgen Klopp also thanked me for my efforts.



"But he shouldn't have done that.



"I am grateful myself."



Having returned to Stuttgart on loan, Phillips will now be looking to get more first-team playing time under his belt and help the club secure promotion back to the Bundesliga.

