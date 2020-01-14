XRegister
X
26 October 2019

14/01/2020 - 10:00 GMT

Leeds United Put Deadline On Che Adams Chase

 




Leeds United have set a specific deadline for their pursuit of Southampton striker Che Adams before they look for other targets, according to The Athletic.

Adams has been identified as Leeds’ top target as they look to bring in a striker before the end of the January transfer window.  


 



Leeds have made an offer for Adams and Southampton held a transfer summit with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.

The Yorkshire giants are prepared to meet Southampton’s terms of a £1m loan fee and a transfer fee set at £10m, but for the moment no agreement is in place.
 


And it has been claimed that Leeds have set a deadline for an answer from Southampton before moving on to other targets.



Leeds want a striker this month and do not want to repeat last January’s Daniel James fiasco when they failed to sign the winger due to Swansea’s internal politics and did not have any time to sign someone else.

The Southampton board are minded to sell Adams but manager Hasenhuttl is reluctant to let him go in the middle of the season.
 


The striker himself is prepared to move to Leeds but for the moment no deal has been agreed, and he was brought off the bench to provide the key assist in Southampton's win at the weekend.
 