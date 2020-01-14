XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



14/01/2020 - 15:31 GMT

Newcastle Still Working On Deal For 22-Year-Old, Want Price Reduced

 




Newcastle United are still working on a deal to land Strasbourg star Ibrahima Sissoko during this month's transfer window, according to the Sun

Steve Bruce has set his sights on the 22-year-old defensive midfielder, but doing a deal remains a tough ask for the Magpies.


 



Strasbourg rate Sissoko highly and are in no mood to let him leave the club for less than their valuation, which is claimed to be around the £13m mark.

Newcastle are still trying to put a deal in place for Sissoko and want Strasbourg to bring their asking price down.
 


The Magpies feel that Strasbourg's asking price is excessive and are keen for wiggle room to be found.



Strasbourg have the midfielder under contract until 2022 though and Newcastle may have a difficult task convincing the Ligue 1 outfit to budge.

Sissoko has turned out 16 times in Ligue 1 for Strasbourg this season, while he was also involved in the club's Europa League qualifying campaign.
 


He has been capped up to Under-21 level by France and is able to operate as both a defensive midfielder and a central midfielder.
 