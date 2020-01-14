Not A Big Surprise – Liverpool Star Delighted To Be Back Out On Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips has revealed that returning to VfB Stuttgart on loan was not a surprise to him as it had already agreed that he would do so after a brief spell back with the Reds.



With a minor injury crisis at the back, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recalled Phillips from his loan at the German second-tier side.













The German tactician handed the 22-year-old defender his debut against Everton in the FA Cup and then named him on the bench for the Reds' league game against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.



However, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are nearing their returns and Phillips has now been sent back to Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.





The centre-back is delighted to be back with the German club and has revealed that the clubs had agreed to let him finish the season on loan at Stuttgart after he returned to Liverpool as defensive cover for 17 days.







"I am happy to be back", Phillips told German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten.



"It wasn't a big surprise for anyone involved. It was discussed that I should return.





"Now I'm back at VfB to finish the job we started in the summer."



The to and fro trips between England and Germany have also not exhausted the young defender.



"No, in England we players are used to playing over Christmas and new year. I had a week off before – that's enough", Phillips said.



Phillips helped Liverpool keep a clean sheet in his debut against Everton and will be looking to take confidence from it as he looks to impress at Stuttgart in the second half of the season.

