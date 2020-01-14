Quality Is Higher – Manchester City Star Admits Test On Loan Spell Is Tougher

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has stressed the quality in the Bundesliga is higher than what was used to in the United States, having spent half a season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf.



Pep Guardiola's Citizens signed the 24-year-old from MLS club Columbus Crew for a reported fee of £7m last summer.













The Citizens then sent the goalkeeper, who signed a four-year deal, away on a season-long loan to Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.



Having played half a season as the Rheinlander's number 1, Steffen has admitted that the quality in the Bundesliga is higher than he experienced in the MLS.





"The quality of the players is higher here, and so is the quality of the shots on goal", Steffen told German magazine Kicker.







"There is more work for me than there was recently in the USA."



Delighted to have him at the club, Fortuna Dusseldorf sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has again restated the club's interest in keeping Steffen beyond his loan contract.





"In this matter, our hands are tied, we have to deal with that. But of course we will give everything so that Zack can stay with us", Pfannenstiel said.



Steffen has made 17 Bundesliga appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf this season, keeping two clean sheets, and it is unclear what plans Manchester City have for him.

