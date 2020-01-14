Rangers Star’s Agent Reacts To Interest From Serie A

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Rangers star Borna Barisic has not ruled out the possibility of the defender moving to Roma this month, but stressed that nothing concrete is yet to develop.



Barisic has been one of the stars of Rangers’ season and has emerged as a pivotal part of their plans as they look to end Celtic’s domination of Scottish football this season.













The left-back’s performances have been noticed by clubs across Europe and Roma are interested in signing him as the potential replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola in the winter window.



Spinazzola is likely to join Inter in a swap involving Matteo Politano, and Barisic is the player Roma want this month.





Rangers are likely to resist selling one of their more important players in the middle of the season and Ives Cakarun, the defender’s agent, also stressed that nothing concrete is yet to take place.







But he has not ruled out the chance that something could develop.



“There isn’t anything concrete still”, his agent told RomaPress.





“But let’s see.”



Barisic has a contract until 2022 with Rangers and Gers boss Steven Gerrard is unlikely to want to sell him this month.

