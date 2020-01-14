Sporting Lisbon Consider Inclusion of Player From Man Utd In Bruno Fernandes Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon are considering the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on loan as part of the deal that would see Bruno Fernandes move to Old Trafford.



Manchester United have been in talks with Sporting Lisbon over signing Fernandes before the end of the transfer window this month.













Fernandes has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is prepared to move if the two clubs can work out an agreement between themselves.



A general agreement over a €70m fee is in place, but Sporting Lisbon are also interested in signing a player from Manchester United as part of the deal, as they look to cushion the blow of losing the influential Fernandes.





The Premier League giants have suggested a number of names and, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, the Portuguese outfit are considering signing midfielder Pereira this month.







The Brazil international has been featuring regularly this season and recently revealed his desire to have a long term future at Old Trafford.



He has been part of the negotiations for Fernandes with Sporting Lisbon and he could be on his way to Portugal on loan.





Manchester United also offered other players, but Sporting Lisbon appear to be more interested in the Brazil midfielder. It remains to be seen if Pereira is equally as keen.

