Sunderland Deny Interest In Signing Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland have no interest in re-signing Liam Bridcutt, a club source has told Sky Sports News.



Phil Parkinson is looking to reinforce his Sunderland squad over the course of this month's transfer window and recently added striker Kyle Lafferty to the ranks on a short term deal.













It was claimed on Tuesday that the Black Cats are in talks with Nottingham Forest over signing Bridcutt and Zach Clough.



Bridcutt left Sunderland in 2016 and a move to the Stadium of Light would have represented a return to the club for the midfielder.





However, a source at Sunderland has insisted that Bridcutt will not be heading back to the Stadium of Light, with the club having no interest in signing him.







Bridcutt dropped into League One in the first half of this season for a loan stint at Bolton Wanderers, where he made eleven appearances.



The 30-year-old skippered Bolton in their shock 1-1 draw against Sunderland earlier this season.





Bolton have been keen to re-sign Bridcutt this month, but it remains to be seen whether the former Sunderland man will head back to the club to link up with Keith Hill.

