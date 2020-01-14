Swindon and Salford Boosted In Will Grigg Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland do not want to let striker Will Grigg move to League One rivals, according to the Sun, something which will be a boost for Swindon Town and Salford City.



Grigg could be on the move from the Stadium of Light in this month's transfer window and has options in League Two, with Swindon and Salford both keen.













Blackpool have been looking to sign Grigg though, a move which would keep the striker in League One and avoid a drop down to League Two; they are likely to be a more attractive proposition due to the chance to stay in League One.



However, Blackpool are just four points behind Sunderland in the League One standings and the Black Cats have no intention of strengthening league rivals if it can be avoided.





The news will be a boost for Swindon and Salford as they hunt Grigg, 28, who has scored just once in 19 League One appearances for Sunderland this season.







The striker has been an unused substitute since a 12-minute outing in a 1-1 draw with Blackpool in the middle of December.



Grigg now has further competition at the Stadium of Light though after Sunderland brought in Kyle Lafferty on a short-term deal.





He has scored over 100 goals at League One level and has never played professionally in League Two or lower.

