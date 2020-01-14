Torino Expecting To Hear Decision From Leeds United Target Ian Poveda

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A outfit Torino have not given up on the race to sign Leeds United wing target Ian Poveda in the winter transfer window and expect to hear the player's decision by the end of the week.



Leeds have been moving towards securing a deal to sign the Manchester City winger on a permanent deal or a loan which will then be made permanent at the end of the season, when his Citizens contract expires.













Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta have identified the 19-year-old as a potential addition and are hopeful of signing him in the coming days.



Poveda is expected to arrive in Leeds later this week for further talks, but the Whites are facing stiff competition from Italy for his signature.





According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino believe they are very much in the race to land the teenage winger in the winter window.







They have been in touch with his representatives and have already made several offers to convince Poveda to move to Italy.



Torino are expecting an answer from the player’s camp on their offer by the end of the week.





Leeds believe that they have the edge in the race to sign Poveda, but for the moment Torino are not bowing out of the race and can offer the wide-man the chance to play in Serie A, where they sit a lofty eighth.

