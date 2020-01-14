Verona Identify Price Tag For Chelsea and Man Utd Target Marash Kumbulla

Follow @insidefutbol





Hellas Verona have identified a price tag for Manchester United and Chelsea target 19-year-old centre-back Marash Kumbulla, it has been claimed in Italy.



A product of the Hellas Verona academy, the Albanian teenager is considered one of the best young defenders in Italy at the moment.













Several clubs in Europe and Italy have been keeping tabs on Kumbulla and he has been linked with being of interest to both Chelsea and Manchester United.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter held talks with the player’s representatives on Tuesday and the discussions were said to be positive.





The Nerazzurri officially registered their interest in the youngster with his representatives and are keen to take him to the San Siro.







Hellas Verona are aware of the level of interest the 19-year-old has been attracting and they are prepared to cash in on him if required.



And it has been claimed that the Italian outfit are ready to let him go if they receive a bid in the region of €25m .





It remains to be seen whether Inter or one of Kumbulla's suitors outside Italy are prepared to meet Hellas Verona’s price tag.

