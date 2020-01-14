Watford Putting Udinese Winger Through Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto is being put through his paces in a medical ahead of his move to Watford and the deal is expected to be completed by the end of the day, according to Sky Sports News (8:48am).



Watford have been in talks with their counterparts at Udinese over a deal and now an agreement is in place between the two clubs.













The Pozzo family own both clubs and it has helped Watford in putting a deal in place for the Argentine winger during the winter window.



The 24-year-old has flown to England and is currently undergoing a medical ahead of complete the move to Watford.





Once he is put through the medical, the winger will sign a contract, expected to be of four-and-a-half years, and complete a permanent move to Watford from Udinese.







Udinese signed the winger from Argentine outfit Huracan in the summer of 2018 and over the last 18 months, he has impressed in Italy.



The Argentine scored five goals and registered five assists in 50 appearances for Udinese during his time in Italy.





Watford will hope that he will take his game to the next level and rise to the challenge of playing in the Premier League under Nigel Pearson.

