West Ham Star Attracting Further Interest, Serie A Giants In Touch With Entourage

Napoli have been in touch with the representatives of West Ham United full-back Arthur Masuaku with a view to signing him in this month's transfer window.



Masuaku has been at West Ham since 2016 but is no longer a certainty in the Hammers side and has only made seven league starts this season.













His future has come under the scanner due to interest from France, with Marseille are believed to be keen on signing him during the winter transfer window.



However, the Ligue 1 giants are not the only club keen on him and Masuaku has also emerged on the radar of one of the big outfits of Italy.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Napoli are keen on securing him and have been in talks with the player’s representatives over a move.







The Serie A giants are trying to ascertain whether the player is prepared to swap clubs in the middle of the season before they make any concrete moves.



However, Masuaku is one of a number of players Napoli are considering as they look to bring in a new full-back this month.





It remains to be seen whether West Ham will be open to selling him in the middle of the season if Napoli make a bid for him in the coming days and weeks.

