All Young Players Want To Work With Jose Mourinho – Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Gedson Fernandes has hailed Spurs boss Jose Mourinho as one of the best in the world and has expressed his delight at having the chance to work with his countryman.



Spurs announced the signing of 21-year-old central midfielder Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan contract on Wednesday morning.













Fernandes, who will wear the number 30 shirt at Spurs, will link up with countryman Mourinho at the club and is delighted to have the opportunity to work under the celebrated manager.



The Benfica loanee has hailed the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager as one of the best in the world and is looking forward to working with him.



✍️ We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the 18-month loan of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica with an option to make the transfer permanent.

#BemVindoGedson ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2020



Fernandes has also described moving to the Premier League as a dream come true for him and has set his eyes on doing fantastic things during his time at Tottenham.







“All young players want to work with Jose Mourinho because he’s one of the best – all of us as players want to stay near the best, so it’s fantastic to work with him", Fernandes told the club's official site.



“The Premier League is a different competition – every player in the world wants to play in the Premier League.





"For me, it’s one more motivation because I always dreamed of playing in this league and now let’s make my dream come true.



"I think we’re going to do fantastic things because this is a fantastic club.”



Fernandes made seven league appearances and two Champions League appearances for Benfica this season.

