Arsenal Kick Off Talks To Land Paris Saint-Germain Defender

Arsenal have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, as they bid to take him to the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners are bidding to box clever in the transfer market and have noted that Kurzawa's contract at PSG is due to run out this summer.













Arsenal want to land the defender and, according to French radio station RMC, have now kicked off talks with the player.



Mikel Arteta's side want to sign Kurzawa on a free transfer when his PSG deal runs out, but they have not ruled out trying to bring him in early.





Arteta has signed off on the swoop and it is claimed Arsenal could put in a bid to sign the defender from PSG before the window closes this month.







PSG snapped up the 27-year-old from Monaco in 2015, shelling out €23m to take him to the Parc des Princes.



Kurzawa is keen for a fresh challenge when his deal at PSG runs out this summer, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal can convince him moving to the Emirates Stadium offers him the best option.





At PSG the left-back has played regularly in the Champions League and Arsenal may not be able to offer him the chance to continue to do so next term.

